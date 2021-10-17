Jeffrey Scott Greer loving husband, dad, and grandpa, age 57 passed away peacefully on October 14, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. Jeff was born on April 20, 1964, in Ogden Utah to Irene and Blaine Greer, he grew up in Uintah and graduated from Bonneville high school in 1982.

Jeff was very hardworking and dedicated. He ran his own foundation business and was very successful and made many amazing friends in the construction world. He married his sweetheart on September 5,1993. She was there by his side through the good times and bad times. They built an amazing life together and had amazing crazy adventures.

He enjoyed going to concerts, Hawaii, he loved camping, and boating with the grandchildren.

Jeff is survived by his wife Debra Greer and his two children Ryan Harris and Mandy (James) Healey and his grandchildren, his mother Irene Greer, sisters Janie Weston, Pam Greer, Debbie Morton and brother Bill Greer and many nephews and nieces. He loved his dogs Jaxxon and Molly.

He was preceded in death by his father Blaine and sister Becky DeVries and his grandparents.

The family would like to give special thanks to Tearsa, Dan and Carla at Applegate Hospice in Ogden for the kind and caring comfort they provided Jeff through this difficult time.

A viewing and Celebration of Jeff’s Life will be held Tuesday, October 19, 2021, from 5 to 7pm at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. Cremation will follow under the direction of Myers Mortuary.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.