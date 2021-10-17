December 27, 1950 – October 12, 2021 (age 70)

Joseph Elton Farb loving father, husband, brother, son and friend passed away peacefully at home on October 12, 2021 after a two and a half year battle with cancer. Joe was born in Salt Lake City Utah on December 27, 1950.

Joe was a brilliant but humble man who excelled at his chosen career as a device physicist and product engineer. He was a quiet and generous soul who was always willing to help those in need, especially his family and extended family. He loved his Savior and brother, Jesus Christ. He loved the gospel and spent his life in the service of his God. Both return missionaries, he met his wife Sally in Salt Lake City, and they were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple. Together, they went on to raise 7 talented children who all also chose to serve missions around the world. His family was everything to him.

Joe bids farewell to his loving wife Sally, his 7 children, their spouses, and 12 grandchildren. He is welcomed home by his mother Reta, his father in law and good friend Alan Brooks, his son Jules, and granddaughter Hope, and many family and friends.

We are grateful to Intermountain Hospice for their care and support as well as neighbors and church friends who helped care for Joe in his final days.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Cache Valley Mortuary.