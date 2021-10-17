March 21, 1943 – October 17, 2021 (age 78)

Our dear, sweet mom, grandmother, and friend, LuAnne McClellan Rasmussen departed this life on Sunday, Oct 17th, 2021, and was reunited with her sweetheart, Dallan. LuAnne was born March 21, 1943, in Seattle Washington to Junius Wilson McClellan and Mildred Clark. LuAnne with her family moved to Michigan, where she would spend her childhood. To this day, the beautiful lakes and green forests of Michigan still hold a special place in her heart.

LuAnne went to BYU and studied education and then went on to work on her Master’s in Speech Pathology. LuAnne grew up in a household of music which she has continued that love all her life. At BYU, she participated in plays and musicals. It was in the musical Aida that a farm boy from Idaho caught a refined big-city girl’s eye and stole her heart. LuAnne and Dallan were married on August 6th, 1969, in the Salt Lake City Temple.

Luanne loved to serve, and she unselfishly spent her life helping others in her church callings, Cub Scouts, and community events. But her most favorite group that she spent years participating in and coaching was the Special Needs group in Preston. She loved each and every member of that amazing group. She also loved spending time with her family camping and hiking and taking family trips and we are comforted knowing that after many years of health issues that she is now off hiking in the eternities with her sweetheart and lifelong best friend.

LuAnne is survived by her 7 children, Clint, Melanie (Kory) Hobbs, Mark, Annette (Nick) Vredeveld, Matt (Sabrina), Jon (Jamie), and Eric (Kristin), as well as 16 grandkids and 8 great-grandkids. She is preceded in death by her spouse (Dallan), her parents, and two brothers-in-law.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at the 6th Ward LDS Church located at 55 E 100 S, Preston.

A visitation will be held on Friday from 6 to 8 pm at the Franklin County Funeral Home, 56 S. State Street, and again on Saturday from.9:30 to 10:30 am at the church.

A link to the funeral services will be provided by Franklin County Funeral Home.

In Lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation may be made to the Greater Opportunities (the Preston Special Needs Group). The account is set up at Advantage Plus Credit Union.

