Shane William Webster, 55, passed away on October 17, 2021. He was born on August 10, 1966 in Ogden, Utah, a son of Doran and Ann Jones Webster. He was reared and educated in Morgan, Utah. Shane worked as a Maintenance Mechanic at Post Holdings Inc in Tremonton, Utah. He also worked for Autoliv for many years.

Shane loves camping, being with his family and antiques. He was the most positive person that you would ever meet in your life. He liked to say “You can be ornery or you can be awesome, you might as well be Awesome”. Shane was a true Renaissance man of many talents, from welding and wine making to costumery for the funnest of balls and he did it all with grace and style. He was also well known for his amateur photography with his favorite subject being people.

Funeral services will be held at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, Brigham City on Wednesday October 20 at 2:00pm.

A viewing will be held prior to the services from 1:00-2:00pm.

