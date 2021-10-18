3,036 new weekend COVID cases reported in Utah Monday

FILE PHOTO: Empty blood tube with Positive Coronavirus label. Photo by Prasesh Shiwakoti

A weekend total of 3,036 new coronavirus infections was reported Monday by the Utah Department of Health, including 1,329 cases Friday, 1,092 Saturday and 639 Sunday. The three-day average for the new report is 1,022 cases a day, the lowest average for a weekend report in two months.

School-aged children account for 608 of Monday’s cases, about one-fifth of the total.

The first report of the week also includes 23 COVID deaths since Friday. There are 3,090 Utahns who have died from the virus over the course of the pandemic and 143 of them are in northern Utah.

Once again UDOH updated risk ratio statistics Monday showing in the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 13.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

There were 18,891 Utahns tested since Friday which means more than 3.6 million people have been tested in Utah and almost 6.49 million total tests have been administered the last 19 months.

The 265 new COVID cases reported in northern Utah pushed district’s total case count count to 29,317. There are now 27,760 considered “recovered”. Within the Bear River Health District 1,338 people have been hospitalized over the course of the pandemic.

Utah’s new rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,247 a day. Total positive cases in Utah during the pandemic now number 532,183.

As of Monday 86,730 people in northern Utah are fully vaccinated and 182,526 vaccine doses have been administered in the district.

There are 517 patients hospitalized in Utah, 42 fewer than on Friday and 197 of them are in intensive care units, 12 fewer than Friday. Exactly 23,266 Utahns have been hospitalized with the virus during the pandemic.

The new seven-day rolling average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 15.5 percent and the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” 10.2 percent.

Included in Idaho’s Monday COVID update are 3,256 coronavirus deaths and the new total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 277,167. Case counts in the three southeast Idaho counties include 1,534 total positive cases in Franklin County, 640 in Bear Lake County and 511 in Oneida County.