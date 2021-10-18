Abby Peterson named Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week

Abby Peterson. Utah State Volleyball vs UNLV 10/14/2021. Photo by Rick Parker

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State volleyball sophomore libero Abby Peterson has been named the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week, as announced by the league Monday.

Peterson is the first USU volleyball player to earn MW Player of the Week honors since the 2017 season.

Peterson helped the Aggies to a 2-0 home record last week, as the team defeated UNLV, 3-2, and San Diego State, 3-0. In the victories, Peterson recorded a team-high 34 digs, averaging 4.25 per set. Against the Rebels, she led the team with 18 digs, while adding a career-high five service aces. She closed the week with 16 digs against the Aztecs.

Utah State is back in action after a short turnaround, playing at Boise State on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m. The team then returns home to host Fresno State on Saturday, Oct. 23, at 1 p.m.

Fans can follow the Aggie volleyball program on Twitter, @USUVolleyball, on Facebook at /USUVolleyball or on Instagram, @usuvolleyball. Aggie fans can also follow the Utah State athletic program on Twitter, @USUAthletics, Facebook at /USUAthletics and on Instagram, @USUAthletics.