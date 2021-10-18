August 3, 1973 – October 15, 2021 (age 48)



Bill Weeks passed away October 15, 2021, surrounded by family, after the damage to his lungs from Covid was something, he could not fix. In true Bill fashion he put up a fight right up to the end.

Bill was born August 3, 1973, to Grant and Bernice. The youngest and only boy he was loved by his 3 older sisters. Even though from an early age Bill loved tormenting his sisters. He truly was “hell on wheels” from the moment he could walk. This fire helped him deal with his asthma. Bill did not let anything slow him down. Everything he did, he did wide open. After his sister Cherie passed in 1989, Bill made the decision to live his life to the fullest. Deep down he must of, known he would not grow old and needed to fit as much as he could in his 48 years.

He attended school in Malad and I.S.U. where he made many lifelong friends. Bill had a way about him, that once you meet him you became friends. It may have been his honesty. No matter who you were you knew where you stood with him. Everyone knew if you needed help you could call Bill and he would do whatever he could to help.

In 1993 after breaking his leg at a rodeo in Plymouth, Utah Bill had to turn out for the next rodeo. Instead of sitting home, which he never did, he decided to go to That Famous Preston Night Rodeo and Carnival. Little did he know he would meet the love of his life. Ater a year of spending every free moment together Bill and JaLyn were married on August 6, 1993 and spent every day together since. In December 1997 they were sealed together in the Salt Lake temple. They were blessed to be sealed by JaLyn’s grandfather who they both loved and admired. It was special for her grandfather because they were his very first sealing. Shortly after being sealed, they learned they were expecting there first of 2 kids. Cherie BreAnn was born September 18, 1998, and will always be Daddy’s girl, even though she has a tough exterior, just like him. Keeping with the Weeks’s family curse her brother W. Cody Grant was born 10 ½ months later. Cody was born 13 minutes shy of Bill’s birthday on August 2, 1999. This curse turned out to be a blessing because this allowed Cody 22 years with his best friend. Bill’s kids are both truly his best friends. He wants them to know how proud of them and how amazed we both are at the people they have become. I pray they both know that he will continue to always be there for them whenever they need him.

To rest of his family and many friends remember if you ever need to talk just go to the mountains and he will be there to listen. He will hear you and know what’s in your heart. I know you will feel him, and he will help in anyway he can.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 12 noon in the Malad LDS Stake Center.

Viewings will be held at the church on Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. and Friday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. prior to the service.

Burial will be on the family ranch.

Therefore there will not be graveside services.

There will just be a private family burial service with just his wife and kids and the casket bearers.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Horsley Funeral Homes.