August 5, 1922 – October 11, 2021 (age 99)

Our beloved Mother, Delta Keck, went to her Heavenly Home on October 11, 2021.at the age of 99. Delta was born August 5, 1922, in Payette, Idaho. She was the daughter of Julius and Sarah Christensen. She graduated from Payette High School in 1939.

She married Wilson Keck on June 30, 1942 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, while he was serving in the Air Force, during World War II. They were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple in August 1952.

They had 5 children born in Payette, Idaho. The family moved in 1959 to Brigham City, Utah.

She was a very active woman who loved to bowl, golf and garden. She was an excellent cook, she was even featured in the local newspaper for her canning and cooking skills. She was often called by grandchildren grandma grape because of her grape arbor and the grape juice. she made.

She loved games of all varieties, outside games, card games she loved playing with her children and grandchildren.

She was an excellent example of service to others. She was a strong, spiritual, kind, supportive mother and grandmother. She was a temple worker for many years. She served a mission with her husband to Atlanta Georgia and Washington DC.. She also served in many positions in the church.

She was preceded in death by, her parents and all siblings and her husband.

She is survived by Larry (Rae) Keck, Cheryl Tarbet, Sarah (Gordon) Snow, Linda (John) Garner, and Carla (Alden) Caldwell.

She has a large posterity of 23 grandchildren, 73 great-grandchildren, and 9 great-great grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Fairfield Village for all the loving care they have given for the past six years and Inspiration Hospice for all their care and love.

The viewing will be at 12:00 to 1:30 PM, at Gillies Funeral Chapel at 634 East 200 South, Brigham City, Utah.

The service will follow at 2:00 PM.

Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.

Click this link to view additional details about Delta’s Services, including any available live streams: https://my.gather.app/remember/delta-keck-2021

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Gillies Funeral Chapel.