May 7, 1943 – October 6, 2021 (age 78)

Our beloved Elinor Dutson Vigh, who went by Ellie, recently passed away on October 6, 2021, in Naperville, Illinois. She has gone to continue her work for her Heavenly Father and her loved ones.

Ellie was born in Logan, Utah on May 7, 1943. She had a love of sports, and followed all the Chicago teams. Ellie had a love of horses and the outdoors, her horse Pepper was her favorite. She loved gardening and working on her lawn, but most of all she loved spending time with her family, grandkids, friends, and her cat Pixie. Ellie was devoted to her LDS church callings, and was faithful to the end in her work at the temple.

On April 18, 1964, she married the love of her life, Noal Vigh. They were married 52 years before Noal passed away on November 9, 2016. They were blessed with 2 daughters and a son. They both loved the outdoors and would spend many summers up Logan Canyon at the family cabin, hiking, fishing, and just relaxing.

She was preceded in death by her husband Noal, her parents Lellon and Elnora Dutson,and her brothers Cloyd and Lellon. She is survived by her daughter Wendy Vigh Ascher (Paul Ascher), her daughter Ruth Vigh Banks (Gary Banks), her son Eric Vigh (Nicole Lemke), and her grandchildren Katharina Ascher; James, Ashley and Ryan Lemke; Jacob, Joshua, Benjamin, Rachael, Daniel, and Noah Banks.

There will be a viewing at Allen-Hall Mortuary in Logan from 11 to 12, after which there will be a graveside service at Millville Cemetery at 12:30. Masks are encouraged but not required.

In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to help pay for the funeral services. Donations can be made via the following link:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/elinor-vighs-final-expenses-and-flight-to-utah?qid=5fac4da746dc5cb8a1eb2bde2307135f

Condolences may be expressed on www.allenmortuaries.com.