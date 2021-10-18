November 16, 1934 – October 15, 2021 (age 86)



Guy Higley, Dad, 86 was involved in auto accident Thursday, Oct 14. He pulled out in front of a semi and was broad-sided on the drivers side, in Brigham City, Utah. His injuries were extensive. He was life flighted to St Marks in Salt Lake City. At first we were, “Hell Ya, fix him. But, after evaluating his situation by surgeons, our family decided to just make him comfortable and not put him through the pain and suffering of life support and many surgeries that would only prolong the inevitable. Dad died quietly October 15th less than a day after the accident.

Our dad was a very positive, hard working, kind, loving man and left his imprint in all of our hearts. Dad, with all of his sons, established a steel fabrication and erection construction company. He and His sons worked together for decades along with mining and processing precious metals. Dad didn’t believe in limitations. He bought an airplane and then learned to fly. “I can do it” was his mantra always. It is a legacy for all the of us as we navigate through our life.

He was born to Lawrence and Rhoda Stokes Higley November 16th 1934 in Brigham City, UT. He was the oldest of seven children. He married June Johnson on December 19, 1952. They brought five children into the world. Ben Higley (Gloria), Ben preceded Dad in death. John Higley (Sally) Brigham City, Julia Johnson (Kevin) St. George, Dan Higley (Marchelle) Brigham City, Paul Higley (Kari) Benson. He is also survived by 18 Grand children , 39 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren.

He married and divorced 3 other times. In his honor we will leave it at that. His life stories are numerous and adventurous. His spiritual experiences cemented his convictions. He was true to his Lord and Savior to the end.

We will miss him so much. We know that life goes on into another realm and that we’ll see him soon enough, until then rest Dad. Enjoy a happy reunion with those that have been waiting for you. We love you.

A viewing will be held at the Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South Brigham City, UT 84302 on Saturday, October 23, 2021 from 10:00-11:30 a.m.

Following the viewing will be the funeral service at 12:00 Noon also at the funeral home.

Interment will be in the Mantua Cemetery.

Click this link to view additional details about Guy’s Services, including any available live streams: https://my.gather.app/remember/guy-higley