September 20, 1950 – October 14, 2021 (age 71)

Janet Robinette Wardle, 71, passed away October 14, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 20, 1950 in Logan, Utah, the daughter of Dee Willis Robinette and Ruth Marie Jensen.

Janet married Jay Var Wardle II on June 11, 1971 in Providence Utah. They were sealed in Logan LDS Temple on September 21, 1974.

Janet was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served faithfully in many callings including Primary Teacher, Sunday School Teacher, Stake and Ward Young Women Leader, and Relief Society President. She served as the Compassionate Service Leader for the past 15 years and also served in various positions in the Logan LDS Temple for the past 5 years. Janet truly loved serving in the temple and found great joy in assisting the new brides. She touched many lives with her firm and unwavering testimony of Jesus Christ and His gospel.

Janet loved tending to her beautiful flower garden, cross stitching, crocheting, and Razor rides in the mountains with her husband, Jay. Her family knew her as ‘Miss Mayberry’ as she was often found watching The Andy Griffith show, but most of all she loved her family. She found great joy in being a wife, mother and grandmother.

Janet is survived by her husband of 50 years, Jay Wardle and her children Ryan (Hollie) Wardle, Suzi (Christian) Iverson, and Ben (Megan) Wardle. 10 grandchildren, James (Kelsha) Wardle, Sam (Shaylee) Wardle, Nicolena Wardle, Jake Iverson, Abby Iverson, Emma Iverson, Dane Wardle, Rafe Wardle, Vivian Wardle, and Violet Wardle. She is also survived by her siblings Ann (Rod) Corry, Stuart (Jackie) Robinette, Julie (Reed) Ernstrom and Steve (Kristie) Robinette.

She is preceded in death by her parents Dee and Ruth Robinette, father and mother-in-law, Jay and Joyce Wardle, and brother Jay Dee Robinette.

There will be a viewing held on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Allen-Hall Mortuary of Logan, 34 E Center Street.

The funeral services will be held at the Hyrum 6th ward chapel, 455 E 100 S, Hyrum on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 11:00am.

A viewing will be held that morning from 10:00am-10:45am at the church house.

Interment will be in the Hyrum City Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.