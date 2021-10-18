Kenny Lish

April 25, 1951 – October 16, 2021 (age 70)



On Saturday, October 16, 2021, a beautiful fall afternoon, our father, brother, uncle, grandfather, and friend went home. He was born in Brigham City, Utah, on April 25, 1951, the son of Marjorie and Elmo Lish. He married Aileen Coates on March 15, 1975. They raised three children: Brandon, Amanda and Aimee. Aileen passed away on October 28, 1997. He married Erica Baton on September 9, 1999 and she brought her four children, Roger, Shane, Niari and Danielle. We became a united family. Erica passed away on October 13, 2021. He was a graduate of Box Elder High School in 1969.

Ken was in the Peace Corp and was an active member of the Elks Lodge of which he served as Exalted Ruler in 1984. He was also involved as a trustee overseeing charitable events and fundraising for many years. He worked at Andersen Ford, where he was parts manager and then later went to work at ATK until he retired. His hobbies included working on cars, guns, gardening, and his family.

He is survived by his children, Amanda Lish; Aimee Lish; Roger S. (Lisa) Baton, Jr; Shane D. (Leslie) Baton; Niari A. (Justin) McFarland; Danielle Brown; 13 grandchildren; sister, Patsy Koford-Beecher as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his first wife Aileen, second wife Erica, son Brandon, parents and brothers, Ronnie K. and Rex Lish.

In accordance with his wishes no services will be held.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank the nursing staff of BCCH for their love and the amazing care he received.

In lieu of flowers, please donated to Shriners Hospital and The American Cancer Society.

He will be greatly missed by all.

