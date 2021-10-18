January 14, 1950 – October 16, 2021 (age 71)

Marianne Christiansen Howe, passed away on Saturday, October 16, 2021. As she lay there, surrounded by loved ones, valiantly completing her short, yet courageous battle with pancreatic cancer, we weren’t quite sure she could hear us telling her how grateful we were for her living a life that touched us all for the better, for her Christlike example of service and compassion, but mostly just how much we loved her.

Could she sense our pain knowing we would soon be parting for a time as we hugged and kissed her goodbye? Did she know how bad we wanted her to stay but that we also could not bear to see her broken body suffer further? We would like to believe that yes, somehow she heard us, felt our love and knew we would be ok because she would now be looking over us from a higher vantage.

Her lasting legacy began in Soda Springs, Idaho on January 14, 1950, when Marianne was born to Ellis Marion Christiansen and Grace Pearl Symons. She came not as a “bundle of one” but as a “package of two” being the older twin sister of Marilyn Hanson (Grant). She joined a growing family of three brothers, Darwin (Peggy), Arthur, Glenn (Carolee), and sisters, Darlene, Janice Cosler (Robert), and Ellen; with the family being complete when Renee Walton (Michael) arrived. Many nieces and nephews eventually came along and all felt loved and special by her.

Her days were assuredly happy being raised on the “farm” northeast of Lava Hot Springs, with extended family members living just up the road. She attended her primary years of school in Lava Hot Springs after which she graduated in 1968 from Marsh Valley High School where she enjoyed participating in track and choir. She received her Associate Degree from Ricks College and then furthered her education for another two years at BYU.

It was there, at BYU, on a dance floor where she was swept off her feet by her soon to be constant and eternal companion, Frank R. Howe. They were married on May 27, 1971 in the Logan Temple and recently celebrated 50 wonderful years together. They were blessed with 8 of the most amazing children and their spouses. Russell (Stephenie) of Las Vegas, Nevada; Ryan (Heather) of Twin Falls, Idaho; Darren (Jackie) of Downey, Idaho; Devan (Hershey) of Singapore; and daughters Darlene Schreiter (Joseph) of Burley, Idaho; Charlene Guthrie (Mac) of Pocatello, Idaho; Chantelle Traughber (Phillip) of Arco, Idaho and Dana Guthrie (Cory) of Pocatello, Idaho, 27 brilliant grandchildren and 1 awesome great granddaughter.

From Lava Hot Springs to Panaca to Downey, she lived a full life as a devoted daughter, loving sister, attentive wife, dedicated mother, and a doting grandmother. She was an accomplished homemaker and worked as an EMT for 33 years. She served faithfully in every church calling extended her as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, with her favorite place of all being working with the children in Primary. She also served a mission in Salt Lake City, Utah at the church office building from 2016 to 2017.

While always up for an adventure she was a farm girl at heart. She loved sewing, cooking, gardening and most of all spending time with her family. She always had a children’s book and

snacks on the ready for her little ones as she never turned down a “grandma-sitting” job. She loved doing genealogy and she assured Frank that she would continue that love from the other side, sending him the help he would need to further assist him as he carries on in that effort.

Her life was exemplary. Marianne could always be counted on to bring a meal to the sick or a treat to those who were injured. When her children were younger, she would be found making holiday treats for the widows and widowers in Downey. The kids would then help deliver every last one with a song and dressed as the Easter Bunny or elves and reindeer. The values she instilled in her family and the unconditional love she effortlessly gave will always be a permanent part of us. In the days leading up to her passing, she had many conversations with her daughters. During one of those conversations, she assured her kids that she would be present at every family function and vacation she was able to attend from the other side. She will never be far away.

On October 16, 2021, in Pocatello, Idaho, as we finished whispering our final earthly “goodbyes” others were shouting enthusiastically “welcome home!” as they ran towards her with unspeakable joy to once again be reunited. Oh, to have had just a small glimpse of that moment, how happy we would be for her!

A viewing will be held Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at the Downey LDS Church from 6-8 pm.

Funeral services and will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, October 21, 2021 with a viewing from 11:30-12:30 at the Downey LDS Church.

Interment will immediately follow at the Downey Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Horsley Funeral Homes.