April 6, 1966 – October 17, 2021 (age 55)

Marnie Measom Spencer passed away peacefully in her home in Providence, Utah, surrounded by her family, on October 17, 2021, after a seventeen-year battle with cancer.

Marnie was born in Spanish Fork, Utah on April 6, 1966 to Connie and Kent Measom. She was raised in Utah and California. She graduated from Pleasant Grove High School and later from Brigham Young University with a degree in Economics.

On May 13, 1988, Marnie married her sweetheart Wesley Spencer in the Salt Lake City temple. Being a mother to her seven children was the great joy of Marnie’s life. She raised her young children with joy, humor, and faith, and took great pride in seeing her children’s accomplishments. She loved to spend time with them and with her beloved husband. She also loved to read, listen to music, laugh with her friends, and find bargains at every thrift store she came across.

Throughout her life, Marnie took great comfort in the gospel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2004, beginning a long journey of health challenges that weakened her body but strengthened her faith in her Savior. Although cancer treatments significantly altered her appearance, vision, hearing, and abilities, she never wavered in her testimony.

Marnie was a natural storyteller who could find humor in anything. Throughout her life, she wrote short stories, poems, and songs, but she was probably best known for the funny and engaging stories she told to friends, family, and strangers. She was also known for her powerful talks in church and at community events. In 2020, she published a book about her early experiences with cancer, entitled “Lessons from a Hard Teacher: 15 Things Cancer Taught Me About Life, Myself, and God.”

Marnie had an incredible ability to make friends with anyone she met, and those who were blessed enough to know her, even in passing, have been touched by her light. She is survived—and loved deeply—by her husband Wes; children Sam, Hannah, Danny, Ben (Autumn Davis), Elisabeth, and Adam; her mother Connie; and siblings Polly, Erin, Tyler, Amber, Megan, and Nathan. Marnie left an indelible mark on her community, and though we will all miss her, we know she is free of pain and overjoyed to be reunited with her son, Joseph; her father, Kent; and her sister, Amanda.

Her family extends their gratitude to the medical professionals who helped Marnie over the course of many years.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Providence Fifth Ward chapel (355 Canyon Road, Providence, Utah).

A viewing will be held on Friday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at White Pine Funeral Services (753 S 100 E, Logan, UT).

There will also be a viewing from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the church building. All who wish to attend either event should follow state guidelines for masks and social distancing.

The funeral services will be live-streamed via Zoom. Please use the following link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89696717458?pwd=TzRCRHlF…

In lieu of flowers, donations in Marnie’s honor may be made to the Children of Ethiopia Education Fund (https://coeff.org/donation/) or to the Humanitarian Fund of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at White Pine Funeral Home.