Nevada man arrested for allegedly sexting with Logan City police officer

LOGAN — A 33-year-old Ely, Nevada man has been arrested for allegedly sexting with a Logan City police officer, who was posing as a teenage girl. Alex D. Ruesch was booked Sunday into the Cache County Jail after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Ruesch was arraigned in 1st District Court Monday morning. He was charged with five counts of enticing a minor by internet or text, three second-degree felonies and two third-degree felonies.

According to the arrest warrant, on Aug. 6, 2021, a Special Victims Unit investigator at the police department engaged in online chats, using a website that allows users to connect with random strangers with similar interests. During the exchange, Ruesch allegedly asked the officer, who he believed was a 13-year-old girl, about her breasts and what she was wearing.

The chat exchange then continued on an app for mobile devices. The sexually explicit messages included graphic descriptions of what Ruesch wanted to do with the supposed teenage girl.

Police used a phone number and email address to locate Ruesch at his Ely home. He was booked in jail and later released on bail.

During Monday’s hearing, Ruesch asked the court for time to hire an attorney. He was ordered to appear again in court Nov. 22. He could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

