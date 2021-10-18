October 30, 1942 – October 16, 2021 (78)



Our loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend, Richard “Ricardo” Velazquez, 78, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at his home in Brigham City, Utah. He was born on October 30, 1942 in Brooklyn, New York, a son of Franklin and Grace Drew Velazquez. Richard served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Ricardo met his sweetheart, Eulogia Miriam Bonilla on September 15, 1979 in Long Beach, California. Ricardo and Miriam moved to Brigham City in 1984.

Ricardo and Miriam started Ricardo’s Mexican Restaurant in 1992 and still serving the community of Brigham City, Utah. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, and most of all being with his family and friends.

Surviving is his wife, Miriam; three sons, Sergio (Lolin) Palacios; William J. Velazquez; Richard (Erika) Velazquez, Jr. and 9 grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the community of Brigham City and friends who supported the restaurant and their family.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 12:00 Noon at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 S., Brigham City, Utah.

A viewings will be held on Sunday, Oct. 24th from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and on Monday from 11:00 to 11:40 a.m. at the funeral chapel.

Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by the Combined Veterans of Box Elder County.

Send condolences to www.gfc-utah.com



Click this link to view additional details about Richard’s Services, including any available live streams: https://my.gather.app/remember/richard-velazquez