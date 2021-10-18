February 19, 1949 – October 16, 2021 (age 72)

W. Lynn Andersen, 72, passed away at home, surrounded by his wife and children, on Saturday, October 16, 2021, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born on February 19, 1949 in Pocatello, Idaho to Willard and Mamie Andersen. Lynn was the youngest sibling and had three brothers and two sisters. He grew up in Pocatello and Arbon Valley and graduated from Highland High School in 1967.

Lynn married Jo Ann Call on November 3rd, 1973 in the Idaho Falls, Idaho temple, and they were married for nearly 48 years. During their many years together, they were blessed with five children and 21 grandchildren.

Lynn farmed in Arbon most of his life. He raised cows, sheep, and buffalo and grew mostly alfalfa and wheat. By necessity, he became a great self-taught mechanic. He overhauled tractor engines, differentials, and pretty much anything that broke down.

Lynn loved to sing and was a very talented singer and actor. He sang for many weddings, funerals, events, and performed in theatre. He was an actor in high school, college, and in the local community theatre for much of his life.

A viewing will be held from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 20th, at the Juniper Hills ward building at 8200 West Portneuf Road, Pocatello, Idaho.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 21st, 2021 at the same location with a viewing an hour before from 10:00 am – 10:45 am.

Interment will take place afterward at the Arbon Valley Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Horsley Funeral Homes.