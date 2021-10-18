Wellsville man arrested for allegedly shooting rifle near neighbors’ homes while intoxicated

LOGAN — A 30-year-old Wellsville man was arrested late Saturday night after law enforcement reports he was drunkenly shooting a shotgun close to his neighbors’ homes. Travis M. Murray was booked temporarily into the Cache County Jail Sunday and later released pending charges.

According to an arrest report, multiple individuals called 911 around 11:15 p.m. Saturday, reporting Murray was outside his residence shooting a gun and possibly intoxicated. Multiple shots were reported, prompting neighbors to shelter in place.

Cache County sheriff’s deputies responded to Murray’s home around 3500 W. 2200 South, near Pelican Pond. They were able to make contact with him by phone and he agreed to exit the residence peacefully. He was taken into custody without incident.

Murray reportedly told deputies, he had fired a 12-gauge shotgun off of his back porch because there was a skunk trying to get his chickens. There were several spent shotgun shells on the porch and two rifles were later seized.

Deputies report they could smell a skunk in the area. They could also smell the strong odor of alcohol coming from Murray.

Later at the jail, Murray willingly provided a breath sample which showed a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .207. He was booked on suspicion of intoxication, discharging a firearm within 600 feet of a building and carrying a firearm while under the influence.

Deputies measured the distance from Murray’s back porch to his neighbors’ homes. Several residences were within 600 feet and one was less than 200 feet away.

Murray was later released from jail. Formal charges are pending the completion of deputy’s investigation.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

will@cvradio.com