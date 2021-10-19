October 26, 1958 – October 18, 2021 (age 63)

Glenn Elliot Champney (62) of Preston, Idaho passed away suddenly from cardiac arrest on October 18, 2021.

Glenn was born October 26, 1958, in Gold Beach, Oregon being the eldest son of Claude and Lou Anna (Splethof) Champney. He was raised in Oregon with his brothers, sisters, and many cousins.

He married the love of his life, Cindy Louise Keatley, on February 28, 1976. Shortly after he joined the Navy, proudly serving 6 years on the U.S.S Bainbridge and U.S.S Piedmont. All while raising his four daughters, Rabecka, Shawnda, Carissa, and Melissa (the twins). In his mid 20″s, he moved his family to Utah, making Cache Valley his home.

Glenn worked at JBS for 37 years. Making lots of friends while holding many different positions in the plant.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and many outdoor activities with his family.

Glenn is survived by his wife of 46 years Cindy. His four daughters Rabecka (Coby) Cooper of Preston, Id. Shawnda(Mike) Bath of Trenton, Ut, Carissa(Davy) Thomas of Preston, Id, Melissa (Corey) Ralphs of Preston, Id. 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. His mother Lou Anna Champney of Gilbert, Az, his brothers and sisters, David (Susan) Champney of Grants Pass, Or, Konnie Wayne of Gillette, Wy, Joseph (Michelle)Champney of Tucson, Az, Annita (Ray) Leonard of Gilbert, Az. Many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members.

He was proceeded in death by his father Claude, brother Mickel Champney, and his grandparents.

Funeral services with military rites will be conducted at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, October 23, 2021, at the Franklin County Funeral Home, 56 S. State Street, Preston. There will be a visitation on Saturday, from 1:30 to 3:15 prior to the funeral services.

There will be a live feed of the services for those who are not able to attend in person.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Franklin County Funeral Home.