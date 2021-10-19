August 31, 1939 – October 19, 2021 (age 82)

Grant LaMar Allen, age 82, passed away on October 19, 2021. Born August 31, 1939 in Logan, Utah to Kenneth Grant Allen and Myrl Seamons Allen of Hyrum Utah. Married Pamela Norean Russell of Salt Lake City, Utah on April 16, 1987.

Grant attended public schools in Hyrum Utah. Graduated from South Cache High School in 1957. He completed his B.S. degree in biological science in 1967 and M.Ed. degree in science education in 1968. Both degrees were earned at Utah State University.

Grant was employed at Thiokol Chemical Corporation Brigham City Utah, 1959-1956; taught high school biology and science at Morgan High School, Morgan Utah, 1969-1970; photographic sales Salt Lake City Utah, 1970-1984; computer consultant/programmer Salt Lake City Utah, 1985-1991; systems analyst Nucor Steel, Plymouth Utah, 1991-2005; self employed, computer consultant 2005-2008 (retirement).

Grant enjoyed traveling the world with Pam; Craig, Sheryl, Barbara, and Steve. Day trips with Steve and Susan. He was able to visit 47 states; 7 Canadian provinces; Beijing, China; and many cruises to Alaska, Hawaii, Mexico, Caribbean, and Iceland, Mediterranean Sea and Europe.

Grant is survived by his wife Pam, Mendon Utah; son Marc, Logan Utah; granddaughter Mia, Logan Utah; sister Dixie Hugie, Logan Utah; brother Jed (Sharon), Houston Texas; Craig (Sheryl), Sandy Utah; brothers-in-law Steven (Susan) Russell, Herriman Utah; Steven Thompson, Taylorsville Utah and numerous nieces and nephews who contributed greatly to Grant’s happiness.