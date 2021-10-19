Judge disputes whether Lehi woman allegedly raped Smithfield boy

LOGAN — A judge has refused to bind a 30-year-old Lehi woman over on charges of raping a Smithfield teenage boy four years ago. Judge Angela Fonnesbeck said prosecutors failed to prove Kyli J. Labrum was a person of trust to the alleged victim when the crimes were reportedly committed.

The ruling came during a preliminary hearing for Labrum in 1st District Court, Tuesday morning. She had previously been charged with 10 counts of rape, a first-degree felony; and one count of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.

As part of prosecutors’ evidence, Smithfield City Police Officer Steven Downey testified about his investigation into Labrum after the alleged victim’s family contacted the department. They claimed Labrum began engaging in a sexual relationship with the 16-year-old boy in 2017. She was 26 at the time and living in Cache Valley. The relationship continued for nearly two years and resulted in her conceiving a child.

Downey said, DNA test results later confirmed that the victim was the child’s father. Both the boy and his mother provided police detailed reports outlining the relationship. The statements were submitted to the court as part of evidence.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Clark Harms said the court should bind Labrum over on the rape charges because she often cared for the family’s children.

Defense attorney Greg Skordas disagreed with Harms, claiming there was no evidence Labrum ever cared for the alleged victim to justify the more serious crimes. He said this was a case where his client allegedly engaged in an illegal and inappropriate relationship, but it didn’t rise to the level of rape.

After meeting with attorneys in chambers, Judge Fonnesbeck said she agreed with Skordas. She explained that the evidence suggested Labrum had a close friendship with the family, but there was no indication that she was ever asked to babysit the alleged victim.

Harms said he would refile the 10 charges to unlawful sexual contact with minor, modified to third-degree felonies.

Labrum, who did not testify during the hearing, was bound over on the 10 new charges along with the count of forcible sexual abuse. She was scheduled to be arraigned Nov. 15.

Labrum is currently out of jail after posting $5,000 bond. She could still face up to 15 years in prison.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

