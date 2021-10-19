June 26, 1942 – October 14, 2021 (age 79)



Leslie Alice Wood Mathews, 79 of Grace, Idaho passed away Thursday October 14, 2021 Salt Lake City, Utah.

She was born June 26, 1942 in Vancouver British Columbia. Daughter to Leslie George and Alice Gertrude Bryant Wood. She was raised and educated in North Vancouver B.C. graduating from North Vancouver High School. She attended LDS business college in Salt Lake City, Utah. She lived in Grace, Idaho for 40 years and Providence, Utah for the last 11 years. Leslie married Dean Malmberg Mathews April 7, 1965 in the Logan LDS Temple.

She was a member of Willams LDS Ward and held various ward and stake callings. Leslie enjoyed raising her 8 children on the farm in Idaho. Her most prized possessions were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved attending many dance recitals and sporting events of her children and grandchildren. She loved serving anyone she came in contact with and she made everyone feel like they were her best friend.

She enjoyed her time in Providence, Utah and being close to the Logan LDS temple where she attended often. She also loved her time in her cobblestone neighborhood and LDS ward.

Leslie is survived by her 5 sons, 3 daughters and their spouses. Mark and Ann Mathews; Grace, Idaho. Blair and Sherri Mathews; Preston, Idaho. Roy and Tawnya Mathews; Parowan, Utah. Jaynann and Troy Lybbert; Eden, Utah. Richard and Jodi Mathews; Grace, Idaho. Jana and Jake Forsgren; Millville, Utah. Bryant and Jodi Mathews; Grace, Idaho. Janene and Tyler McCurdy; Cedar City; Utah. She is survived by 30 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. 2 brothers and 1 sister. Doug and Jolayne Wood; Vancouver Island B.C., Linda Rogers Cardston, Alberta Canada, David and Marilyn Wood; Raymond Alberta Canada.

She is preceded in death by her Mother and Father, her husband Dean Mathews and granddaughter Brinlee Mathews.

Funeral services will be held at the Williams-Thatcher Ward Chapel in Niter, Idaho. October 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.

Viewing will be held October 22, 2021 at Williams-Thatcher Ward building from 5-7 p.m. and October 23, 2021 from 9:00-10:30 a.m.

Burial Services will be held at the Lago Cemetery.