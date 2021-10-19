Logan City officials continue to support residents’ clean-up efforts

Logan City Green Waste facility. Image courtesy of Logan City.

LOGAN – City officials are continuing to facilitate ongoing clean-up efforts from the unseasonably early winter storm of Oct. 11-12.

Their latest effort is extending operating hours of the green waste site at the Logan Landfill from 8 a.m.to 7 p.m. through Wednesday, according to city spokesperson Emily Morgan Malik.

Those hours are being extended to accommodate the huge volume of fallen tree limbs and other debris coming into the landfill in the wake of the unusual storm.

After Wednesday, Malik said that city officials would evaluate the volume of traffic coming into the landfill to determine if additional measures are needed.

In the meantime, Malik said that the green waste site at the landfill will be open for 11-hour days, weather permitting. An attendant will be on-hand during those hours.

After 7 p.m., the green waste site will still be available for residents to off-load debris, but no attendant will be on duty.

“Residents should keep in mind that the green waste site can become very muddy in rainy weather,” Malik warned. “So please use caution when no attendant is on site after dark.”

City work crews have also positioned dumpsters for green waste at Lundstrom Park (1600 North, 1350 West), north of the Little League ball field; Merlin Olsen Park (300 East Center St.), in the 300 East parking area; Adams Park (550 North, 500 East), on the north side of the park along 600 North; and Jens Johansen Park (850 East, 100 North), in the parking lot along 100 North.

Malik added that the city has also created a green waste drop site at Willow Park (450 West, 700 South) in the parking lot of the Sports Complex (Quad).

Malik suggested that landfill users can help to expedite the clean-up process by ensuring that their green waste loads are tied down and or covered; by following the directions of flaggers guiding vehicles in the landfill; and by slowing down when entering and exiting the landfill.

The posted speed limit in the landfill is 14 mph, Malik emphasized.

Additional information about clean-up assistance can be found under the storm pop-up box at www.loganutah.org

Logan officials are also thanking residents for their patience as city work crews continue to clean up local streets and sidewalks.