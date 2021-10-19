Man suspected of assaulting employee at Logan adult novelty store still incompetent to stand trial

Gavel. Photo by Bill Oxford on Unsplash

LOGAN — A 42-year-old transient man charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at a Logan adult novelty store is reportedly still incompetent to stand trial. Bakri A. Ismail has been in the Utah State Hospital three months, since a judge ordered him to undergo treatment to try and restore his competency.

Ismail participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday afternoon, appearing by web conference from the hospital. He was previously charged with forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony; and interference with law enforcement, a class B misdemeanor. The case was postponed in July when Judge Angela Fonnesbeck ruled the defendant was unable to adequately defend himself.

Public defender Mike McGinnis reported that hospital staff were still trying to restore Ismail’s competency. They were requesting that he remain in the hospital for at least another three months.

Judge Fonnesbeck ordered Ismail to continue undergoing psychiatric treatment. She set another review hearing in 90 days.

According to an arrest report, Logan City police officers were called to the local store March 20. The alleged victim was a store employee, who reported being assaulted by Ismail.

The woman described how Ismail was looking at merchandise, when she allegedly observed him inappropriately touching himself. As she approached the suspect to confront him, he reportedly grabbed her privates.

The alleged victim explained to officers that she told Ismail “no” and then fled into a back office, where she locked herself inside and called 911.

When officers arrived at the store, Ismail was reportedly still inside. As they attempted to take him into custody, he refused to follow orders and fought to be placed in handcuffs.

Ismail did not speak during Monday’s hearing but was seen nodding his head repeatedly as the judge spoke to him through an interpreter. He could face up to 15-years in prison if convicted.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

