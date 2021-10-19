Smithfield performers join global theater celebration

Performers from the Four Seasons Theatre Company and the Drama Department at Sky View High School are preparing to participate in a global cerebration of local theater.

SMITHFIELD – Thespians here are in rehearsals to participate in a global celebration of local theater.

The event is called All Together Now!, organized by the Music Theatre International (MTI), one of the world’s leading theatrical licensing agencies.

The members of the Four Seasons Theatre Company and the Sky View High School Drama Department in Smithfield will be among vocalists from 3,500 schools and theaters in more than 40 countries and all 50 states who will stage more than 5,400 performances of All Together Now! during the weekend of Nov. 12 to 15.

Four Seasons spokesperson Holly Gunther said that the musical revue is ideally suited to serve as a local fundraising event because MTI is providing the rights to perform the show’s beloved music free of charge

MTI was founded in 1952 by American composer and lyricist Frank Loesser and musician Don Walker.

MTI licenses Loesser’s legendary musicals, including Guys and Dolls, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, The Most Happy Fella and Greewillow. The agency also controls the rights to numerous more recent hit musicals from Broadway, off-Broadway and the West End theater district in London.

Ms. Gunther said that MTI also provides music track recordings that are used in lieu a live orchestra for many Four Seasons productions.

“MTI’s All Together Now! is about bringing people back to the theater, whether as audience members or cast, crew or musicians,” according to Drew Cohen, the chief executive officer of MTI. “The revue features songs from the world’s most iconic musicals, so there is definitely something for everyone to enjoy.

“Our goal with this worldwide event is for organizations to provide hope, inspiration and excitement to their communities through the transformative power of musical theater.

Cohen explained that All Together Now! features slots for 15 musical performances with multiple song options for each slot.

“So theaters have flexibility with how they present the show,” he added. “The option to choose from two or three fantastic songs for each slot allows producers to tailor the to show to their artistic/creative vision, the talents of their cast and the composition of their audience.

In addition to pre-recorded music tracks, Cohen said that performers participating in the All Together Now! event will also receive free theatrical resources to help with rehearsals, marketing and performances.

The curtain time for local performances of All Together Now! will be 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 12, 13 and 15 at Sky View High School in Smithfield.