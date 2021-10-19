Wellsville man sentenced after previously pleading guilty to multiple drug and sex-offender crimes

Booking photo for Tanner J. Mitton (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 27-year-old Wellsville man, convicted of multiple drug and sex-offender crimes, has been sentenced to three years’ probation after already serving more than a year in jail. Tanner J. Mitton accepted responsibility for what he did and said he was trying to move on with his life.

Mitton was sentenced during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Tuesday morning, appearing by web conference. He previously pleaded guilty to three counts of failing to register as a sex-offender and one count of drug possession with the intent to distribute, all third-degree felonies; plus three misdemeanors for possession of a controlled substance, interfering with an arresting officer, and another count of failing to keep his sex-offender registry up to date.

Last fall, Cache County sheriff’s deputies received a drug tip. They tracked Mitton making multiple brief trips to several parking lots and convenience stores in the Murray area. They also reported that he had failed to update his sex-offender registry with his current residence, vehicle description and social media usernames.

On Oct. 17, deputies initiated a traffic stop as Mitton was returning from another trip to Murray. After obtaining a search warrant, deputies found methamphetamine and heroin inside the vehicle.

During Tuesday’s sentencing, Mitton admitted drug use had caused him to spiral downward and keep him from being the man he wanted to be. He had moved away from Cache Valley, where everyone knew him, and was making changes in his life. He said he was trying to put the past behind him.

Defense attorney Mike McGinnis asked the court to consider probation instead of any further jail time. He claimed Mitton had been complying with probation already.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Dane Murray also expressed hope for Mitton to change his life. He warned though, if the defendant appeared again in court, prosecutors would recommend a prison sentence.

Judge Angela Fonnesbeck said she was hopeful that Mitton would change his life now. She sentenced him to serve 400 days in jail, but gave him credit for the time he had already served. She also ordered him to be on probation for 36 months, have fulltime employment, and not consume any drugs or alcohol.

