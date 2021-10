October 20, 2021

Carol Ann Bradley Isham, 68, of North Logan, died on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 in Ogden Regional Medical Center.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, October 22nd at 2:00 pm in the Allen Mortuary, 420 East 1800 North. www.allenmortuaries.com

