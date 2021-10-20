Dan Jeffrey Dahlstrom

May 23, 1978 – October 19, 2021 (age 43)

Jeff Dahlstrom (Dan Jeffrey) was born on May 23, 1978 in Gillette, Wyoming. He entered the Dahlstrom family universe 3 days later as the oldest son of Danny J and Halene Dahlstrom. He had health challenges from birth, but quickly grew to be the very lively big brother to Kati, Colter, and Jennalee.

During his lifetime, Jeff lived in Wyoming, Utah, Washington, Richmond, British Columbia, Anchorage, Alaska, and Preston, Idaho. He loved music, and learned to play and teach several instruments. He especially excelled in vocal performance, piano and trumpet. Jeff obtained a degree in musical performance from the University of Alaska, Anchorage. He performed in plays and operas, at times serving as the musical director. He especially loved helping students from Dimond High School, in Anchorage, prepare their musicals, singing opera in local performances, and working at the Music Man music store in Anchorage.

Jeff served as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Riverside, CA Mission. He had a tremendous testimony of his Savior, Jesus Christ, and even during times of various life experiences, he would say, “I can never deny that the Church is true.”

He loved to tease, and would often throw in a “That’s what she said.” Jeff could be stubborn and have the most important opinion in the room, but he was true blue to family and friends, provided meals to many LDS missionaries, and often reached out to strangers in need, even when his resources were limited. Alaska was the home of his heart, but when he needed specialized medical treatment for a brain tumor, he had to move to Idaho in October 2020.

After a very hard year of valiantly fighting Glioblastoma Grade 4, Jeff died on October 19, 2021 at 1:05 AM with his mother nearby.

Jeff is survived by his parents, Danny J and Halene Petersen Dahlstrom, as well as siblings: Kati Dahlstrom, Colter (Janean) Dahlstrom, Jennalee Dahlstrom Major (Danny), nephews and nieces, Weston, Savanna, Quintin, Brooklyn Major, Madilyn and McKenzie Dahlstrom, grandparents: Merrell B. and Nadene Dahlstrom, birth-grandparents Barbara and Errol Roberts, as well as many beloved uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 1:00 PM, at Webb Funeral Home 1005 So. 800 E Preston, Idaho.

A viewing will be held on Friday Oct 22, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 at Webb Funeral Home and Saturday from 12:00 to 12:45 also at the funeral home.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com

This service will be streamed live and can be viewed by clicking on the following link: https://youtu.be/JsPeQHGlgK8