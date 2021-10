December 28, 1951 – October 19, 2021 (age 70)

Elizabeth Baugh Maughan passed away Tuesday October 19th at her home peacefully surrounded by family and friends.

Funeral services will be held Friday October 22nd at 12 Noon at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street in Logan.

Internment will be at the Logan City Cemetery.

A complete obituary will appear at a later time. Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net