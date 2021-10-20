September 5, 1930 – October 19, 2021 (age 91)



Our loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend, Elva Marise Barrett, 91, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at Maple Springs Assisted Living in Brigham City, Utah. She was born on September 5, 1930 in Milo, Idaho, a daughter of Raymond Lundgren and Malinda June Davis Larson. Marise graduated from Ucon High School in 1948 and from Utah State University.

She was called to serve in the Spring of 1954 to the Western States Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Marise married her sweetheart, Charles Edward Barrett on June 7, 1957 in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. Charles preceded her in death on January 4, 2014. She taught elementary school in Logan and Idaho Falls, Idaho. Marise and Charles and lived in Milo, Idaho for 51 years. She and her husband moved to Brigham City in 2011 to be closer to her daughter. Marise was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ and served as the Ward Librarian for many years. She also served in other callings and was a faithful visiting teacher. She enjoyed reading, sewing, cooking and socializing with friends and being with her family. She taught 4H for several years and had the largest group of students enrolled in the county. Marise loved being a volunteer at Ucon Elementary School in Idaho.

The family would like to thank Encompass Hospice Staff and especially, Kaylee Ranjel.

Surviving are his six children: Annette (Lee) Benavente; Ray (Darla) Barrett; Susan (Ross) Whetten; Lynell (Mark) Davis; Mark Barrett; Clarence (Rebecca) Barrett; 21 grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; five siblings, Delma Wagstaff; Ann (Hal) Wallentine; Dee (Marlene) Larson; Janet Allen and Irene (Vaughn) Affleck.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her older brother, Glen Larson.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, Brigham City, Utah.

Family will have a viewing at the funeral chapel from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.

Send condolences to www.gfc-utah.com



Click this link to view additional details about Elva Marise’s Services, including any available live streams: https://my.gather.app/remember/elva-marise-barrett