Keaun Michael Holmgren, unexpectedly left us in his home he couldn’t have been more excited or proud of. He loved knowing he was providing for his new family. He had just turned a beautiful 27 years young. His parents, Chris Michael Holmgren and Yvonne Theresa Cosaert, couldn’t have been more proud. Chris had his perfect mini-me. Keaun was engaged to Linnzi Willis and had arrangements to elope to Florida on October 23, 2021.

Keaun was an explorer. He lived everywhere from small town Tremonton, to the coasts of California, to the beaches of Hawaii, and everywhere in-between. Keaun always said “School isn’t a place for smart people.” Having only his G.E.D., anyone who knew him, would tell you his mind, was the most brilliant they’d known. Keaun was in the business of people anywhere he worked. He loved to sell and he loved the thrill of the engagement and the chase of the argument. Keaun loved nature. The world. He loved exploring mountain ranges and lounging on the beach. He loved art. All art. Books, poetry, music, paintings. He loved fireworks. He loved playing his guitar and singing at the top of his lungs. He loved gambling, but always said “It’s not gambling if you win”. He loved cuddles and movies. He loved life.

Keaun was survived by his son, Bentley Holmgren, his father, Chris Holmgren, his mother, Yvonne Cosaert, his sisters, Teghan Holmgren, Kasha Holmgren, and Danielle Larsen, and his Fiance, Linnzi Willis. Keaun is now with his Grandfather, John Holmgren, his Oma, Sophie Cosaert, and his Opa, Pieter Cosaert, his cousin, Amber Cosaert.

All services will be held at the Bear River City Church (5870 N 4700 W, Bear River City, UT, 84301).

A viewing will be held Saturday October 23, 2021, from 10-11:30 am with the funeral service to follow at Noon.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.