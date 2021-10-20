Logan man arrested for allegedly abusing woman and children for years

LOGAN — A 44-year-old Logan man has been arrested for allegedly physically abusing and threatening to kill a woman multiple times during the past several years. Paul M. Wayman was booked into the Cache County Jail Monday, where he is temporarily being held without bail.

According to an arrest report, Logan City police officers began investigating Wayman after receiving information of child abuse and “severe domestic violence” occurring at several local residences. The crimes had been taking place since May 2019.

During an interview, the alleged victim described multiple incidents of domestic physical abuse. She described how Wayman would allegedly choke her repeatedly. He also took her keys so she could not leave during one dispute and damaged her vehicle several other times. Two children were present during many of the assaults that happened after the suspect had been drinking.

The report outlined how during one specific incident, Wayman threatened the woman that he was going to kill the children.

Officers questioned Wayman, who admitted to strangling the victim. He claimed that alcohol use and mental health issues caused him not to remember everything that happened.

According to jail records, Wayman was booked on suspicion of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, domestic violence child abuse and criminal mischief. Formal charges are pending officer’s investigation.

Police are asking the court to hold Wayman in jail, citing a dire concern for the safety of the alleged victim and children if he is released. They report he has multiple convictions in Utah and California for domestic violence related offences.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

