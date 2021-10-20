Logan’s economy barely put on the brakes during the pandemic and now it’s full speed ahead

Kirk Jensen talks with host Jason Williams

LOGAN — Logan City’s Economic Development Director Kirk Jensen was a guest on KVNU’s monthly Speak to the Mayor program on Wednesday.

He said there was some uncertainty about the local economy when the pandemic first hit but then things started happening.

“In the wake of that, not shortly after that broke out, you could just feel the humming. The economy was doing well prior to COVID, Cache Valley was performing strong. But even more so, right now it’s really an incredible pace of activity and people looking to do things. So it’s a fun time,” he said.

Jensen said growth is going to happen internally and externally because the valley has a lot to offer people.

“I think there’s a certain sense out there that cities, communities completely control their growth. I mean, stuff just comes at you and Cache Valley is a very desirable community, great place to live, great quality of life. It ranks high in all of those things, safety is another great thing. So people are going to come, plus you’ve got the indigenous growth, the natural growth of children, grandchildren wanting to live here.”

He said it is a challenge to try to look ahead and anticipate where the economy is headed but then having to adjust because of other factors that crop up.

But Jensen said that’s what keeps the job interesting and exciting for him.

He said a high priority for the city right now is the Center Block Plaza project that will be going in at the old Emporium location. Jensen said things should start moving with that in late December.