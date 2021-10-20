Robert Eugene Bateman

Bob passed away on October 19, 2021. He fought a good fight against the many health problems he faced for the last few years.

Bob was born on December 23, 1938, to Rachel Marie Putnam and Franklin Robert Bateman. He grew up in Evanston, Wyoming, and attended schools there.

While he was in the Army Reserve, an aunt asked him to write to a girl. They went on a blind date and fell in love. After three dates, they were engaged. That girl was Becky Kramer. They were married on December 2, 1959, in the Salt Lake City Temple and have been constant companions for almost 62 years. Their family included four children and a foster son.

He worked for the Union Pacific Railroad for 42 years. He was very proud that he built a rail car for a small-scale train that they used in parades.

He is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He served in many callings, but his favorite was serving as the Branch President of Maple Springs Care Center.

He was a member of the Sons of Pioneers. Bob loved learning about the history of his ancestors and community.

He loved gardening, woodwork, fishing, and watching the many birds that visited his garden.

He is survived by his lovely wife: Becky Bateman; his children: Beckie Skaggs (Leon), R. Joseph Bateman (Karen), J. Wesley Bateman (Wendy), and Sharon Busey (Reed); 18 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren. Brothers: Frank Bateman (Linda), Dick Bateman (Mar), and Stephen Bateman (Bonnie). He has many family and friends welcoming him home on the other side of the veil. Especially his granddaughter, Kristy Bateman.

He made friends wherever he went. He is loved very much and will be missed.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 25, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Brigham City 19th Ward, 105 Fishburn Dr, Brigham City, UT.

Viewings will be held the evening before on Sunday, October 24, 2021, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 205 S 100 E, Brigham City, UT, and prior to the service on Monday, October 25, 2021, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church.

Interment will be at the Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery, 1950 E 10600 S, Sandy, UT.

