September 15, 1933 – October 20, 2021 (age 88)

Rose Marie Nichols passed away October 20, 2021. She is remembered as kind and caring, with abounding love and pride in family. Rose Marie was born September 15, 1933 to Joseph and Muriel (Jensen) Wright in Logan, Utah.

Rose Marie is survived by her beloved husband, Murray C Nichols and children: Anna Marie (Dennis) Hauser of Pocatello; Janet Barrett of Preston; Sharon (Brad) Nilsen of Phoenix, Arizona; Kathryn (Sid) Munk of Amalga, Utah; Diane (Bruce) Woodward of Vineyard, Utah and Brian (Candice) Nichols of Draper, Utah; siblings Mark (Leah) Wright of Hyrum, Utah and Jon (Merilyn) Wright of Wellsville, Utah.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Pauline Wright and grandsons Nathan Woodward and Jonathan Barrett.

Funeral services will be Monday, October 25, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Preston 10th Ward, 155 N. 200 W., Preston, Idaho.

The services will be streamed live and may be watched Monday at 11 am (MST) by clicking on the following link:

https://youtu.be/yNSpfEtdHl4

Viewings will be Sunday from 6-8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. and at the church Monday 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Interment will be in the Hyrum, Utah cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com