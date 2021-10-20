Ruth Bradford Winward, 86, passed away October 16, 2021, at her home in Kaysville, Utah. She was born Ruth N. Bradford on December 4, 1934, in Preston, Idaho to Floyd Henry and Helen Aileen Nelson Bradford.

She graduated from South Cache High School in Hyrum, Utah and served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Northern States Mission. She loved to share stories of her time in Minneapolis, Bloomington and Anoka, Minnesota

She lived in Salt Lake City where she worked as a copy girl for Deseret News, clerk for ZCMI and nurse’s assistant for LDS Hospital.

She married Jack Holloway Winward on March 4, 1966, in the Logan, Utah Temple

Ruth was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served as the Compassionate Service Leader and Primary Teacher. She was a den mother in the Cub Scouts. She was a 43-year member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers and a member of the Phillips Camp that entire time. She also helped with the PTA, Girl Scouts and 4-H Clubs.

She enjoyed gardening, canning (particularly peaches, pears and jellies), scrapbooking, journaling, and sewing for her family. Her red currant jelly won 1st place in the first annual Marmalade Jam Fest.

Ruth found immense joy in her grandchildren and always looked forward to their visits. She greatly appreciated the support and love she received from her incredible neighbors, friends, ward members and extended family

She is survived by her children; Ruth Ann Winward and Jack Bradford Winward (Nick Heroff), Grandchildren Mark David Wimmer Jr., Annika Ruth Wimmer, Daniel Winward Wimmer and Adam Amasa Wimmer; sisters: Vayle Rubalcava (Joe); Alice Bradford.

She was preceded in death her husband, parents, sisters Murialon N. Bradford and Isabella N. Bradford, and brother Floyd Allen Bradford.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 23, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Lindquist’s Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah. Friends may visit with family Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary.

Interment, Whitney Idaho Cemetery