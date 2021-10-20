Two of Utah’s 11 COVID-19 deaths Wednesday occur in Box Elder County

BRIGHAM CITY – Two of the 11 COVID-19 deaths reported by the Utah Department of Health (UDOH) Wednesday occurred in northern Utah. Two Box Elder County men — both of them between 65-84 years of age — were both hospitalized at the time of death.

There have been 3,106 COVID deaths in Utah with 145 of them in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties.

More than 1,400 new positive cases were included in the UDOH report and 22 percent of them were school-age children. Also, 106 positive cases were were found in Utah’s three northern counties.

There have been 534,936 positive cases in Utah since the start of the pandemic.

In Utah there are 534 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 11 more than reported Tuesday. There are 203 patients in intensive care, one more than was reported Tuesday.

There have been 23,413 hospitalizations in Utah since the start of the pandemic.

The number of Utahns fully vaccinated is 1.731 million. There were 7,339 people vaccinated statewide since Tuesday and over 3.6 million vaccines have been administered since the start of the pandemic. As of Wednesday 87,213 in the Bear River Health District are fully vaccinated.

With 7,799 Utahns tested since Tuesday there are now over 3.6 million people who have been tested and almost 6.6 million total tests have been administered the last 19 months.

The northern Utah total case count grew to 29,508 in the Bear River Health District and 28,019 are considered to be “recovered”. Within the district 1,353 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic began.

Utah’s new rolling seven-day average for positive tests has grown to 1,223 a day.

The new seven-day rolling average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 15.5 percent while the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.1 percent.

Idaho’s Wednesday COVID update indicates 3,316 coronavirus deaths and the new total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 279,921 statewide. New case counts in the three southeast Idaho counties include 1,540 total positives in Franklin County, 655 in Bear Lake County and 518 in Oneida County.