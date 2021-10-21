12 Utahns, including Box Elder County resident, lose their lives to COVID in latest report

Since Wednesday, 12 more Utahns died of COVID-19, including a Box Elder County man, older than 85 years of age, who was hospitalized at the time of death.

From the start of the pandemic the lives of 3,118 Utahns have been lost to the virus. That includes 145 in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties.

The Utah Department of Health (UDOH) reported 2,340 which includes about 800 cases identified over the past week but not reported until today de to system-wide delays in laboratory reporting. Included in Thursday’s new cases are 180 in northern Utah.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 537,276 positive cases in Utah, 29,688 in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties. More than 28,000 COVID patients in northern Utah are considered “recovered.” Since the outbreak began 1,356 in the Bear River Health District have been hospitalized.

Hospitalizations reported Thursday amount to 552 Utahns which is 18 more than on Wednesday. Among those currently hospitalized, 196 are in intensive care, seven fewer than Wednesday. Since the pandemic began 23,472 Utahns have been hospitalized.

With 9,375 people vaccinated since Wednesday, the number of Utahns fully vaccinated stands at more than 1.733 million, 53 percent of the state’s population. More than 3.64 million doses have been administered.

There are now 87,315 in northern Utah who are totally vaccinated and 183,022 total doses have been administered in the Bear River Health District. Total population of Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties is 186,818.

12,723 Utahns were tested since Wednesday which means more than 3.62 million people have been tested and almost 6.6 million total tests have been administered the last 19 months.

Utah’s new rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,381 a day.

The latest seven-day rolling average for percent positivity of “people over people” grew to 15.7 percent while the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.4 percent.

Idaho’s Thursday COVID update indicates 3,377 coronavirus deaths and a new total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 282,798 statewide. New case counts in the three southeast Idaho counties include 1,562 total positives in Franklin County, 665 in Bear Lake County and 527 in Oneida County.