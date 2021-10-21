May 18, 1926 – October 20, 2021 (age 95)

Andrew Ray Stokes, was born May 18, 1926 and passed away Oct 20, 2021. He was the son of Archibald and Hazel Stokes and brother to France and Carol.

He was born in Wellsville, Utah then spent all but one year of his first 12 in Black Pine, Idaho. These early childhood years provided some of his fondest memories and are the source of wonderful and adventurous stories he has passed down to succeeding generations. Growing up during the depression meant there could be a scarcity of material goods, but it was always clear that there was no scarcity of love.

The family moved to Wellsville when he was 12 and he lived there ever since. He served 2 years in the Navy during World War II spending time aboard the USS Currituck and repairing avionics electronics. After the Navy he spent time driving trucks, and attending Utah State University. He eventually worked at Hill AFB as an electrical engineer, working on autopilot navigation electronics and retiring after a successful 40 year career.

He met his sweetheart Helen Stott, a winsome “rich” school teacher with a new Studebaker. They married in the Logan LDS temple and spent 65 years devoted to each other. They spent 5 long years building their own home where they raised four children Linda (Dale), Susan, Ray (Pam) and Gary (Lisa). Both loved having music in the home, and Andy was quite an accomplished accordion player. They were wonderful parents and every one of their children is sure they won the parental lottery. Helen passed away four years ago and he missed her every day. He is survived by his children, 17 grandchildren and 47 great- grandchildren who gave him great joy, as he did for them.

Dad loved tinkering with old cars and had quite a collection. The white shirt and tie he wore to work each day were quickly replaced by a pair of worn overalls each evening as he made his way to his beloved car yard. He has said many times he hopes heaven has plenty of old cars that need fixing. It’s always been about having a difficult problem to solve—something to challenge that remarkable intellect.

He loved his country and understood and taught the principles necessary to maintain freedom. He served for a time on the Wellsville City Council with the goal of preserving individual property rights.

He served faithfully in many church callings, but ward clerk was probably his favorite. He and Helen served for two years at the Beehive clothing store and another two years as officiators in the Logan temple. His teaching was always by example. His legacy is his gentle spirit and kind heart. Our hearts are broken by his passing, but all we have to do is remember the twinkle in those clear blue eyes and the easy chuckle to help us remember that we were touched by true greatness.

