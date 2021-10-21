Ashley Cardozo’s record-setting goal gives USU soccer a 2-1 victory against Colorado State

MILLVILLE, Utah – Utah State senior midfielder Ashley Cardozo placed a free kick in the right upper 90 of the goal from just outside the 18-yard box in the 63rd minute for what eventually became the game winner in the Aggies’ 2-1 victory over Colorado State on Thursday afternoon. The goal marked Cardozo’s 12th game-winning goal of her career, setting the all-time record in USU history.

Cardozo already is the all-time leader in Utah State history in career assists (31) and shots on goal (115), and with her goal against the Rams, moved within one point of third place in career scoring with 75 points. This season alone, Cardozo has recorded at least one point in 13 of the Aggies’ 18 matches with Utah State going 11-2-0 in those contests.

In addition to Cardozo’s individual accolades, Manny Martins led the Aggies to their 11th win of the season, the most victories by any first-year head coach in USU soccer history. The win moved Utah State to 11-4-3 on the year, including a 4-3-2 ledger in the Mountain West and pushing the Aggies from sixth to fourth in the league standings.

USU junior forward Sara Taylor put the Aggies on the board first, redirecting a low cross from sophomore defender Kylie Olsen into the back of the net in the 16th minute. The goal marked Taylor’s fifth of the season with Olsen recording her first assist of the 2021 campaign.

Utah State finished the first half with only three shots as Colorado State (6-6-2, 5-4-0 MW) fired nine shots over the opening 45 minutes. Aggie junior keeper Diera Walton finished the match with seven saves on 15 CSU shots. Utah State totaled 11 shots during the contest, led by Cardozo and Taylor with three shots apiece.

The Rams scored their only goal of the match in the 69th minute after playing a ball narrowly over the head of Walton as she was recovering from being too far off her line.

Utah State’s back line of Karstyn Peterson, Addy Symmonds, Kelsey Steed-Kaufusi and Kylie Olsen played the entire 90 minutes as the Aggies had to move the game to Ridgeline High School after field conditions at Chuck & Gloria Bell Field prevented the team from playing. USU senior forwards Marli Niederhauser and Sammie Murdock each had a homecoming, playing for the Riverhawks in high school and appearing in 23 and 40 minutes, respectively, during the match on Thursday.

Utah State closes out its 2021 home slate on Sunday, hosting Wyoming at 1 p.m. The venue for Sunday’s Senior Day match may also change, as well as the kick time. Fans are encouraged to follow USU social media channels for updates.

Fans can follow the Aggie soccer program on Twitter, @USUSoccer, on Facebook at /USUSoccer and on Instagram, @USUSoccer. Aggie fans can also follow the Utah State athletic program on Twitter, @USUAthletics, Facebook at /USUAthletics and on Instagram, @USUAthletics.