John LaNay Wheeler

June 16, 1929 – October 20, 2021 (age 92)

John LaNay (Lannes) Wheeler, mortician extraordinaire, was born on June 16, 1929 in the small Idaho town of Stone to Andrew Calvin and Sarah Wheeler. He died on October 20, 2021 from complications of COVID. John thoroughly enjoyed his childhood, playing (and working) outside with his family and friends. When he was 11, the family moved to Brigham City to run a fruit farm. He could never get enough fresh fruit!

He attended school in Brigham City. He began amateur boxing at that time and stayed with it for many years, traveling to Chicago and other areas to compete. He met Beverly Johnson, the love of his life, in school. They had a sweet, romantic relationship that lasted for over 60 years, when she died.

He attended mortuary school in San Francisco, California and then immediately went to work at for Loyal Hall (Hall Mortuary) living in the Thompson Funeral home in Hyrum. He worked there for several years and then joined the management of Nelson Funeral Home, where he was the funeral director for 28 years. People loved his kind manner and the careful way he dealt with them and their loved ones.

He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, serving as a bishop two different times, as well as a high councilman for several years. He loved his family very much and had a work ethic made of steel.

He spent the last two years of his life in the Terrace Grove Adult Living Center. The family would like to thank the administration and staff for their loving care during this difficult time.

He was preceded in death by his wife (Beverly), infant son (Edward). He is survived by his children: Susan Lanet Andersen, Gregory John (Julie), Paul Johnson (Christine) and many grand and great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 23, 2021 at the Logan 15th Ward church, at 11:00 am, 125 West 600 North, Logan.

Friends may call at Nelson Funeral Home 162 East 400 North Logan, on Friday evening, October 22, from 6-8 pm. And Saturday at the church from 9:30 -10:30 am.

Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery Zoom Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83964688955?pwd=Snp4WTRrbEgyOEVuODV1cVZqY0Q1UT09

Password: Wheeler