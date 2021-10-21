June 15, 1938 – October 17, 2021 (age 83)

John Warren Engler passed on Sunday, October 17, 2021. He is survived by a sister, Mary, two brothers, Jim and Bob, five children: John M., David, Sarah, Rachel, and Rebekah, thirteen grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. John was born and raised in Waukesha WI by John L. Engler and Elda Schauer Engler. He met Donna Mae Bartz shortly after they each had joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and they married May 27, 1969. Donna and John raised five children in Watertown WI. Donna and John both worked many years at Bethesda Lutheran Home in Watertown. John retired in 2004 and moved to Cache Valley UT to be closer to his children.

John loved sports and was part of his high school swim team until a health condition prevented his participation in organized athletics. He became interested in scouting and camping, and he loved to share stories and songs from scout camp with his family. He loved serving his church and communities in Wisconsin and Utah. He loved taking road trips with his family and visiting museums, parks, and historical sites. He loved visiting and helping his children and grandchildren. John’s generous nature and fatherly advice will be missed, but he is now reunited with Donna, another brother, David, and his parents.

A memorial service will be held at the Nelson Funeral Home in Logan Utah Saturday, October 23 at 10:30am.

A graveside service will be held at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Watertown WI Saturday, October 30 at 10:30am, where John will be laid to rest.

Those who wish to pay their respects are welcome at either service.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Nelson Funeral Home.