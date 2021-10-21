Juli Crookston

July 14, 1962 – October 18, 2021 (age 59)

Juli finished her earthly mission and returned to her Father in Heaven on October 18, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She was affectionately welcomed by her family, whom she sorely missed.

Juli was born on July 14, 1962 in Logan, Utah, the last of four children born to Janice and Richard Sackett. Juli grew up in a wonderful neighborhood surrounded by great people who became life-long friends.

Juli attended Adams Elementary and Logan Jr. High School. She is a 1980 graduate of Logan High School where she participated in cheerleading. Juli worked part-time at LeGrand Johnson Construction Company.

Juli is a fabulous mother to three wonderful children. She always went the extra mile for her kids. Juli was a fashion plate, she was always dressed to the nines from head to toe. She loved to decorate for the holidays, both inside and outside of her home.

Juli wed Sid Crookston on September 9, 2009, they were later sealed in the Logan Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They are a complement to one another.

Juli felt her greatest calling was that of a grandmother to 20 precious grandchildren. Any time spent with them, was truly a perfect day.

Juli’s acts of charity knew no bounds, literally spanning the globe. She would often provide meals to missionaries throughout Cache Valley. From her son’s mission to South Africa, she became acquainted with Elder Chikara, and she provided for his daily needs. She did everything but adopt him. Juli also paid for the funeral of an elderly lady from East London, South Africa. From a young age, she learned it was important to pass on her blessing to others. Juli has a strong testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Juli is survived by her husband, Sid Crookston, daughters, Brittney A. (Benjamin) Kemp, Teara S. (Nicholas) Wilson, and her son, Bronson L. (Alexis) Twitchell, her grandchildren, BentLee L. Kemp, QuinCee C. Kemp, Paizlie C. Wilson, Hallie S. Wilson, Tate N. Wilson, Addison K. Wilson, Easton L. Twitchell and Dax L. Twitchell. She is also survived by her father, Richard W. Sackett, and her sister, Sydney J. Sackett. She is survived by Sid Crookston’s children, Chris (Maria) Crookston, Aldon (Eva) Crookston, and Joe Crookston, and Sid’s grandchildren, Brayton, Aiden, Rose, Jennifer, Katina, Pandora, Sid, Veronica, Emma, Keira, Jillian and Alexa.

Juli was preceded in death by her mother, Janice J. Sackett, her sisters, Jeaniel Sackett and Jeanette Sacket, her grandparents, LeGrand and LaRee Johnson and William and Norma Sackett, and her in-laws, Newell and Glenna Crookston.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at White Pine Funeral Services, 753 South 100 East in Logan.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, also at White Pine.

No other visitation will be held prior to the service.

Interment will be in the Logan City Cemetery.

The service may be viewed via Zoom at: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82398853134?pwd=ZVJ5YlA4…

Passcode: 142248.

Memories may be shared with the family at www.whitepinefunerals.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Primary Children’s Hospital or the Utah State University Women’s Softball Program.

Your family loves you Juju! You will forever be in our hearts and prayers! We love you! God speed sweetheart!