Kayla Joy Udy McClellan, passed away at age 69, on October 19, 2021, in Garland, Utah. She was born on September 26, 1952 in Tremonton, Utah, to Verl and Edith Udy.

She married John McClellan on October 4, 1980, in Snowville, UT. She graduated from Bear River High School. Kayla lived in Bear River City, Fielding, and Garland Utah.

Kayla worked at R&R Hardware, Riverside Corner, and Old Udy Hot Springs. She retired in 2015.

From 1993-1999 she was the Golden Spike Rodeo Queen Director. She was active in the high school rodeos, where she won awards. She was a member of the horsemanship class during her senior year. She was an advisor with the Box Elder County Jr Posse teaching the youth. She loved horses and everything to do with horses from horse shows, cutter races, rodeos, and shows.

Kayla is survived by her husband, John McClellan; children, Krisha (Tony) Blankenship, Lacy (Jordan) Burrup, Kaleb (Kim) McClellan; grandchildren, Romeo and Memphis Blankenship; Brinley, Detmer, and Addy Burrup; Kyston and Kasem McClellan.

She was preceded in death by her parents Verl and Edith Udy.

All services will be held at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home (111 North 100 East Tremonton, Utah).

A viewing will be held on Monday October 25, 2021, from 5-7pm and on Tuesday October 26, 2021, from 9:30-10:30am with the funeral to follow at 11:00am.

The service will be live streamed and may be found at the link below.

Interment will take place at the Fielding Cemetery.

A special thanks to family and friends for all the support.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.