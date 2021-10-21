Logan man convicted of fraud facing new charges of downloading child pornography

LOGAN — A 36-year-old Logan man who was previously convicted of trying to pass phony checks is facing new charges of downloading child pornography. Jason M. Schaub was booked into the Cache County Jail Monday.

According to an arrest report, Logan City police officers served a warrant to the residence where Schaub was living, in December 2020. While gathering evidence in the alleged financial scheme, they seized a laptop from his bedroom.

As officers began to search the computer’s browser history, they found websites about creating fraudulent checks. They also located names and titles of websites suspected of being related to child pornography.

The laptop was sent to a Salt Lake City lab for a forensic analysis. Technicians located numerous pictures that displayed multiple female children performing various sex acts.

On Monday, officers questioned Schaub at the Cache County Sheriff’s Office. He denied viewing the child pornography, claiming that another person he knew likely downloaded it. He wasn’t able to provide a full name of the individual and invoked his right to have his attorney present.

Schaub was arraigned during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Wednesday afternoon, appearing by web conference from jail. He was charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony. Each charge carries a possible prison sentence of up to 15 years.

Schaub continued to deny the allegations, saying the charges were out of the blue. He asked the court to be granted bail so he could continue with a new job.

Judge Brian Cannell assigned Schaub a public defender. He also set bail at $2,500, but ordered him to have no access to the internet or minors while on pretrial release.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

will@cvradio.com