New York Times political correspondent speaks at USU Friday

LOGAN – New York Times National Political Correspondent Jonathan Martin will appear at Utah State University Friday to talk to students about his career and to lead a discussion on today’s politics.

In an interview with Cache Valley Daily he was asked about President Biden’s first nine months in office.

“I think President Biden was elected by people who wanted to turn the page from Trump; people who wanted to move on,” Martin said. “I think the underlying assumption with President Biden’s election was ‘we’re going to get back to some degree of normal.’

“And once we returned to COVID restrictions over the summer, I think a lot of Americans were just frustrated, asking ‘why isn’t this over? I thought this was going to be over by now.’ Perhaps it’s not totally fair to put all that blame on Biden, but that’s the nature of politics.”

Is it safe to assume Donald Trump will run again for President?

“Don’t make assumptions,” Martin warned. “He who lives by the crystal ball winds up eating glass. You just can’t assume anything. And I think Barack Obama and Donald Trump are proof positive of the importance of not making assumptions about who can or can’t win or who is or isn’t going to run.”

Before Martin joined the Times he served as senior political writer for Politico since its inception in 2007. He has appeared frequently on television and radio as a political commentator on CNN, ABC, CBS, NBC, and PBS.

His appearance is presented by both USU’s College of Humanities and Social Sciences and the school’s Institute for Government and Politics.

He will lead a moderated discussion with Michael Kennedy, vice president at VMware, a cloud computing company, at 1 p.m. Friday afternoon at the Haight Alumni Center on campus. It is open to everyone.