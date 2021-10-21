Sheep to block Hwy 89 Saturday morning

Thousands of sheep will be blocking the southbound lanes of US-89/91 Saturday morning.

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — Eph Jensen Livestock will be herding 2,500 sheep down Sardine Canyon on Saturday, Oct. 23, between 8 to 8:30 a.m.

“It is only the south bound traffic that will be affected,” said Utah Highway Patrol trooper Lt. Bryce Kohler. “It should be open to traffic by 9:30 a.m.”

Officers from Box Elder Sheriff’s Dept., Utah Highway Patrol and Brigham City Police Dept. will be on hand to make sure everything goes smoothly.

“There really is nowhere else to push the sheep,” he said. “If people plan ahead, Highway 30 is the best route to get away from the sheep.”

Kohler said if motorists get stuck behind the sheep just exercise patience, they are going as fast as they can. It should be clear by 9:30.

Motorists should expect delays during that time.

Jensens have been walking their sheep from their summer range from Mantua to Bear River City to their winter range over the last 80 years.

The sheep will be in the southbound lanes of US-89/91. The tradition comes every fall.

Brigham City Assistant Chief of Police Chris Howard said once the sheep get to Brigham City, they will exit on to the 200 South Exit to 600 East. From there, the herd will travel down 600 East to 600 North, then down 600 North and across Main Street to Watery Lane, or Hwy 13.

“Be cautious in those areas where the sheep will be,” he said. “If you can, find an alternative route.”

As in the past, Utah Highway Patrol troopers will be in the canyon warning motorist to slow down and watch for herders and their sheep walking down the canyon.