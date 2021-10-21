‘The Moth’ show goes on despite COVID-19 restrictions

LOGAN – Restrictive COVID-19 protocols for the performance of “The Moth Mainstage” at the Ellen Eccles Theatre on Thursday evening have apparently not adversely impacted ticket sales for the event.

“There’s no indication that ticket sales have been affected,” according to Angie LeVere, the CacheARTS client services manager. “We are more than half full.”

In fact, a handcount of unsold seats on the CacheARTS’ website on Wednesday revealed fewer than 400 of the theatre’s 1100 seats still available.

Those restrictions were announced by CacheARTS director Wendi Hassan in mid-September as a precautionary measure due to the continuing nationwide surge in coronavirus cases among unvaccinated adults.

At the request of the artists’ management, Hassan explained, local residents attending “The Moth Mainstage” performance will be required to present either a negative COVID-19 test or proof of full vaccination prior to entering the theater.

Patrons will also be required to wear face coverings at all times during the event, she added..

The theater’s managers issued a reminder to ticket-holders about those restrictions on Wednesday.

“These requirement are mandatory,” LeVere confirmed. “Those who have previously purchased tickets to this event may receive a full refund if they desire.”

LeVere explained that attendees must present either a negative COVID-19 or proof of full vaccination at the theater entrance. Those documents can be provided in either digit or hard copy formats.

COVID-19 tests must show a negative test result recieved no more than 48 hours prior to the “Moth Mainstage” performance, she added.

“The Moth” is a nationwide non-profit group dedicated to preserving the tradition of storytelling. The group was founded in the late 1990s by poet and novelist George D. Green.

He and like-minded storytellers called themselves “The Moths” because their original small summer gatherings were held on Green’s porch in Georgia, where moths flocked to the outdoor lights.

Now based in New York City, “The Moth” hosts hundreds of storytelling programs in more than 25 U.S. cities throughout the year. Since 2009, “The Moth Radio Hour” has also been a popular weekly syndicated offering on National Public Radio affiliates, including Utah Public Radio.

The Moth gathers material for those broadcasts by hosting “The Moth Mainstage” shows throughout the country, seeking ordinary, everyday people with unique storytelling perspectives and talents.

LeVere said testing locations and information can be found at http://coronavirus.utah.gov/testing-locations/.

Immunization locations and information can be found at http://coronavirus.utah.gov/vaccine-distribution/.

CacheARTS is anticipating some delay in gaining entrance to the Eccles Theatre due to the screening process and suggests that ticket holders arrive at the theater as early as possible.