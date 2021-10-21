Utah State athletics to hold Aggie Remembrance Ceremony prior to Friday’s Homecoming game against CSU

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State Athletics will hold the Aggie Remembrance Ceremony on Friday, Oct. 22, prior to the Aggies’ Homecoming game against Colorado State.

The ceremony will begin at 6 p.m., at the Merlin Olsen Statue on the southeast concourse of Maverik Stadium. Following brief comments from team chaplain Josh Longorio and Phil Olsen, who played football at Utah State from 1967-69, those assembled will participate in the Aggie Roll Call. The roll call is when someone in the audience calls out the name of an Aggie who has passed on. The short program will last roughly 15 minutes.

The Aggie Remembrance Ceremony was first held in 2011 and has continued to gain popularity ever since.

Utah State (4-2, 2-1 Mountain West) and CSU (3-3, 2-0) are slated to kick off at 7:30 p.m., on Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. The game will be televised nationally on the CBS Sports Network (Xfinity Ch. 269/753HD), DISH Ch. 158, DirecTV Ch. 221).

Utah State is 55-33-2 (.622) all-time in Homecoming games, which includes a 9-5-1 record against Colorado State. In fact, the Rams are the Aggies’ most played opponent during Homecoming.