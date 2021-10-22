High School Football Scoreboard: Oct. 22, 2021

Photo by Clint Allen

4A Football 1st Round

#5 Sky View 34, #12 Hurricane 3

– Next week: #5 Sky View (7-4) at #4 Dixie (7-3) at 4 p.m. in the 4A football quarterfinals. Sky View football will be broadcast on 106.9 FM / 1390 AM The FAN, audio streamed here, and video streamed here on Cache Valley Daily.

#4 Dixie 48, #13 Bear River 20

– Bear River’s football season concludes with a 0-10 record.

#7 Logan 46, #10 Cedar 24

– Next week: #7 Logan (6-4) at #2 Ridgeline (10-0) in the 4A football quarterfinals. Logan football will be broadcast on KVNU 610 AM / 102.1 FM, audio streamed here, and video streamed here on Cache Valley Daily.

#6 Crimson Cliffs vs #11 Mountain Crest

#1 Ridgeline – 1st Round Bye

– Next week: #1 Ridgeline (10-0) vs #7 Logan (6-4) in the 4A football quarterfinals. Ridgeline football will be broadcast on 104.5 The Ranch, audio streamed here, and video streamed here on Cache Valley Daily.

#3 Green Canyon – 1st Round Bye

– Next week: #3 Green Canyon (7-2) vs #6 Crimson Cliffs (7-4) in the 4A football quarterfinals. Green Canyon football will be broadcast on 100.9 Lite FM, audio streamed here, and video streamed here on Cache Valley Daily.

5A Football 1st Round

#9 Tooele vs #24 Box Elder

1A Football 1st Round

#7 North Summit 27, #10 Rich 0

– Rich’s football season concludes with a 1-8 record.

IDAHO

West Side at Malad

– Next week: West Side (7-0) in 2A District Tournament

Bear Lake at Aberdeen

– Next week: Bear Lake (4-3) in 2A District Tournament

Preston at Snake River

– Next week: Preston (5-3) in 4A District Tournament